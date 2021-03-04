Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announces retirement, rides off into sunset

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Anthony Sherman #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announced he’s retiring Thursday.

After 8 years, two Super Bowls and a Pro Bowl with the team, the “Sausage” shared the news in epic fashion, riding off into the sunset on a helicopter.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run … but it’s on to the next chapter,” Sherman said in the video posted to social media.

It’s fitting Sherman made a grand gesture for his retirement, given all the grand entrances he made to kick off training camp: rolling up in Clint Bowyer’s race car, wearing a USA wrestling singlet and more.

Every once in a while the Chiefs gave Sherman the ball, and he delivered. You might remember that incredible “Smoked Sausage” play from the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens in September 2020 where Sherman scored a touchdown after a shovel pass.

He rushed for 73 yards, caught 66 passes for 552 yards and scored five touchdowns in his career.

The 32-year-old joined the Chiefs in 2013 through a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, where he played two seasons.