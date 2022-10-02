TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs have hushed many worries with their Sunday Night Football performance.

The Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on the road after the game was in doubt to stay in Tampa due to Hurricane Ian.

The game began in the Chiefs’ favor when the Bucs fumbled the opening kickoff return to Blue Springs alum Elijah Lee. KC scored two plays later on a Travis Kelce receiving touchdown.

After a Tampa field goal, the Chiefs answered with a 12-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Jerrick McKinnon touchdown to make the score 14-3 by the end of the first quarter.

The next drive for the Chiefs would end with a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown for the Chiefs’ third straight touchdown drive.

The Bucs answered with a Tom Brady pass to Mike Evans to make the score 21-10 halfway through the second quarter.

Each team would score another touchdown before the half to make a halftime score of 28-17.

The Chiefs kicked a field goal to open the third quarter and followed that up with a touchdown after a Bucs drive was stalled.

With a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs cruised the rest of the way to a win.

Kelce moved up the all-time tight ends yardage list by moving to fifth on the list ahead of former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski. Kelce ended the game with 92 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Mahomes also became the fastest quarterback to gain 20,000 passing yards by doing so in 67 games. Mahomes finished with 249 yards and three touchdowns and an interception during garbage time.

CEH led the ground game with 92 rushing yards on 19 carries with a touchdown.

The Bucs only rushed the ball six times. Brady finished the night with 385 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs are now 3-1 and return to their home stadium to face divisional rival Las Vegas Raider on Monday Night Football.