KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 64th overall pick, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook.

Cook is a hard-hitting safety that was part of the tough Bearcat defense that led them to the College Football Playoff. The first team All American Athletic Conference selection had 93 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups this past season.

Cook began his career at Howard and transferred to Cincinnati in 2019. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.

Cook may have a role on defense to go with other safeties Justin Reid and Juan Thornhill.