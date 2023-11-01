KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his hand in the team’s loss on Sunday to the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes bandaged his non-throwing hand late in the game after he said it got stepped on. Mahomes also played with the flu in the 24-9 loss.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said the quarterback is feeling better.

“More contusions and scratches, cuts than anything,” Reid said. Reid also said his flu is gone.

The Chiefs could also get wide receiver help soon with receiver Richie James opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. James has been out since Week 2 with an MCL injury.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (sore groin) and linebacker Willie Gay (lower back contusion) did not practice on Wednesday.

Gay missed the latter part of the second half of the Broncos game with that injury. Reid doesn’t think he’ll need to go on injured reserve.

The Chiefs signed former linebacker Darius Harris to the practice squad for his second stint with the team.

“I will say I don’t want to give you a ‘yay or nay’ but he’s making progress right now,” Reid said. “Which is a good thing. So I don’t think it’s that though.”

Gay is sixth on the team with 31 total tackles.