KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The quarterback market continues to drastically increase yearly; the latest example is Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Hurts officially became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week and deservedly so, signing a five-year, $255 million contract, with $179 million guaranteed, shifting the fickle QB market once again.

This brought Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes into the discussion, who signed a 10-year deal in 2020 worth $450 million with the potential of making $503 million, making him the highest-paid QB at the time.

With Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert likely market-altering deals on deck, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discussed what that meant for Mahomes and the possibility of restructuring his contract.

“We have a special relationship with [Mahomes] and his agent. We’re in constant communication,” Veach said. “As soon as one guy gets done, it’s kind of the blueprint and the model, and two years later its jumped and exceeded.”

Mahomes is set to make $40.45 million this year, at least $37 million yearly over the remainder of his contract, with the biggest payout coming in 2027 when he’s set to make almost $60 million from the Chiefs.

The 27-year-old has already proven himself to be worth every penny and the Chiefs understand that his contract will always be a priority.

“I think that this organization and the relationship we have with Pat, we’ll always be working to make sure that we’re doing right by everybody.”

Veach acknowledged that he will take a look at Mahomes’ contract after the next few big QB contracts.

“There’ll be a couple more contracts that still have to get done—you know, Burrow and Herbert—and once they do, you kind of look at everything and assess where you are and what you can do and take it from there.”