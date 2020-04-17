Chiefs GM talks virtual NFL draft with 5 potential picks, most free agents returning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back the majority of their free agents that helped deliver them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

That means they have few holes to fill heading into the three-day NFL draft, giving them the luxury of doing just about anything they want.

They could trade draft picks, add depth in the defensive backfield or begin to address positions that could become problems next year.

That also means general manager Brett Veach has to cast a wider net when it comes to scouting players. That’s been made exceedingly difficult by the fact that the coronavirus has effectively shut down travel and in-person evaluations.

“This terrible virus has affected everyone in the country, but thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who have been affected and impacted, and I want to thank all the people in the medical field,” Veach said.

It’s a unique situation to prepare for and hold a virtual NFL draft.

Like fantasy football, you might sit around a table and pick the best players, but this year’s NFL draft will be much more technical.

Veach is working with a draft board while trying to keep his kid occupied.

From their separate homes, he and the Chiefs staff are working to make sure the draft goes off without a hitch.

“The last 2-3 weeks have been virtual. Our ability to communicate with players, coaches, go through staff and certain situations throughout the draft,” Veach said.

“It’s almost become commonplace. There are certainly unique challenges, but it’s the same for all 32 teams and I think again, it’s almost the norm right now.”

They’ve had plenty of time to work through the technical side of the draft. The league has held multiple mock drafts to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Veach said they held a mock draft Tuesday, another Thursday and they’ll have another on April 20 before the official draft begins next week.

Everyone is allowed to have a security person and an IT person, and the league will allocate monitors to Veach, head coach Andy Reid, owner Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan. Personnel staff will have the ability to control who can and cannot come in the room.

The only concern: “On the clock and you’re about to turn a card in, then with 45 seconds, a team comes in and presents a really interesting trade — just to make sure we don’t have a slow connection in that 45 seconds, that’s a little bit of a connection.”

As for their picks, with the Chiefs holding the 32nd, Veach said they might not have as much room to maneuver.

“It would be unlikely that we would try to make a big bold move up there, but wouldn’t want to rule it out,” he said.

“But certainly I think we’ll assess the board, and as we get closer to our pick, there could be a scenario where there’s a guy that we would not anticipate being there that we get excited about.”

The Chiefs GM said the team has five picks, and they plan to make the most of them.

But as for the rest of the team, the Chiefs roster has remained mostly the same. With 20 of 22 starters back, there’s time to build depth with their picks.

“I think you all have seen our approach with free agency and just being able to always stick to the best-available philosophy and not just build this thing for next year but the next 5-10 years,” Veach said.

“We’re going to maintain the players that we have on our team, and it worked out. We were very fortunate we were able to get a boat load of those guys back.”

On Thursday, Veach also mentioned the ongoing negotiations with defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“We’ve got a lot of time. Certainly these are unique times we’re working with, and we were able to navigate the free agency period and retain some guys,” Veach said.

“We know how talented Chris is. I think the franchise tag speaks for it.”

But the deadline to get a deal done is July 15. Veach seems optimistic that they’ll be able to get something worked out.

“We certainly are going to work to retain him not just for next year but for the future,” he said.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday where the Super Bowl champions will take even more steps toward their future.