LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs are pulling out all the stops as they get ready for playoff mode.

Before the Chiefs went up 21-3 on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final regular season game, the offense’s huddle began moving in a circle before lining up in a formation where running back Jerick McKinnon took the snap.

McKinnon ran right and gave the ball to Patrick Mahomes who threw left to Kadarius Toney and ran it in for a touchdown. The play was nullified by a penalty on center Creed Humphrey.

On the next play, Toney scored on a jet sweep.

After the game, Mahomes said that the team calls the play ‘Snowglobe’ and it was a joke that the offense practiced before head coach Andy Reid installed it into the game plan.

Reid is known for his creativity on offense, especially in the redzone.

The Chiefs have locked up the AFC number 1 seed and will get a first-round bye next week.