Chiefs grind out a win in Denver; currently number 2 seed in AFC

DENVER, Colo. — After a tumultuous first half where the Denver Broncos ran for 111 yards, the Kansas City Chiefs recovered in the second half to win 28-24.

The Chiefs are now in sole possession of the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs and will host at least one playoff game.

A forced fumble by LB Melvin Ingram and 86 yard touchdown return by LB Nick Bolton with under eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter changed the tide for the Chiefs.

That score and a two-point conversion helped them take a 28-21 lead.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled all day going 28-45 with 269 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards.

During the broadcast, it was reported that Tyreek Hill had limited plays as the team was monitoring his heel for injury. Although he was limping at times on the field, he registered one catch for one yard.

Mecole Hardman (8 catches, 103 yards, his first 100+ yard game) and Byron Pringle (6 catches, 56 yards) led the receiving efforts.

The Broncos finished the game with 155 yards rushing with Melvin Gordon having 94 yards and a touchdown (47 yard TD run in the third quarter).

QB Drew Lock also had two touchdowns on the ground.

For the Chiefs to get the #1 seed, the Tennessee Titans must lose to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

If the Titans win, the Chiefs will stay at #2 and host the #7 seed next weekend.