KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ young offensive linemen got some extra money in his pocket this offseason.

Chiefs right guard Trey Smith earned $663,756 from the Performance-Based Pay program.

This is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based on their playing time and salary levels.

The Humboldt, Tennessee, native made $857,677 this past season; this bonus gives him around $1.5 million on the year, over half the amount of his rookie contract, which is $3.6 million.

Smith’s bonus is 20th in the league and proof of how well the 23-year-old is playing above his sixth-round selection. The Tennessee alum only allowed two sacks and 32 pressures in 2022 and was only penalized six times.

He is also consistently regarded as one of the best young offensive linemen in the NFL, starting in 33 out of 34 regular season games and more playoff games.

This payday is only a preview of what’s to come for Smith if he continues his high-quality play.