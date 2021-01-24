Chiefs handle the Bills, heading to second-straight Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Fireworks are seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Run it Back Tour continues for Kansas City, as the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 en route to their second-straight AFC Championship.

“I’m proud of the guys for the resiliency that they have,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said.

Many questioned if the Chiefs defense could withstand the Bills high-powered offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen. Kansas City proved the naysayers wrong, holding Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs to just 77 yards on six receptions.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about team. It’s not about outside noise. Everybody believes in each other,” Tyrann Mathieu said.

Now the Chiefs look ahead to the Super Bowl, with a chance to repeat. They’ll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a second time this season, this time for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“It’s going to be a great experience for me. To go out there and get a chance to repeat and go against the best,” Patrick Mahomes said to reporters after the game Sunday night.

Mahomes has started three seasons for the Chiefs. In those seasons, he’s made three AFC Championship appearances, leading the Chiefs to two conference titles and a Super Bowl championship.

Now he and the Chiefs have the chance to repeat, as the Chiefs take on the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Tom Brady, as he appears in his 10th Super Bowl.

Mahomes is fired up to take on one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

“Our goal is win the Super Bowl, not just get to it,” Mahomes said.

The big game is February 7 in Tampa.