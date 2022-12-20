KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been the talk of special teams all season.

After returning from an ankle injury midway through the season, Butker has missed four field goals and two extra points this season. He also missed an extra point and a game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

That day, former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt made comments about punter Tommy Townsend’s holds not being great.

“On the extra point the laces on facing the sidelines…he’s screwed him all year,” Colquitt said about Townsend in one tweet.

“If you look back at the holds on the extra point, the #laces are facing the sidelines, and on the missed 50+ yarder he pulled the ball to him at the last second and forced the ball to go to the right -he’s been missing the spot all year,” Colquitt said in another tweet.

Colquitt said Townsend is an exceptional punter but a very average holder.

Butker said at the end of the day, he has to make the kicks.

“James (Winchester, long snapper) and Tommy do a great job. I gotta finish it and get the ball through the uprights,” Butker said Tuesday. “I’ve been happy with all the effort and all the work that those guys been putting in. At the end of the day, the ball’s on the ground, it’s gotta go through.”

“I know what’s said out there, but we look at everything. I’m not going to get into it, but there’s nothing that gets by us, we look at everything,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“We’ve got to get through this, and they all take responsibility between the three of them (Harrison Butker, James Winchester and Tommy Townsend). We’ll get it worked out.”

The fifth-year kicker also said the laces being pointed a certain way hasn’t been a part of his process for some time.

“One thing I’ve worked on this past couple of years is just looking right under the ball so that I’m not even really noticing the spinning laces, if there are any spinning laces,” Butker said.

“I can’t control that right? And I like to think wherever the laces are, I should still be able to hit a straight ball. One thing Tommy and I have been working on throughout our time together is just some drills where Tommy’s putting the balls down, he’s spinning it so I have to get better at just kicking the balls, staring at the bottom, basically the ground below the ball so I’m not even noticing a spinning ball.”

Two of Butker’s missed field goals came in losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Those kicks were in key games that the Chiefs will need him to hit come playoff time.

