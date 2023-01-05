KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hope to have their kicker for the team’s regular-season finale.

Kicker Harrison Butker was back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice with back spasms.

But Butker is still listed as questionable for Saturday’s game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Andy Reid said there’s still a chance they sign another kicker before this weekend’s game. Butker missed a field goal vs. the Denver Broncos last week.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Joe Thuney are also listed as questionable for Saturday.

Receiver Skyy Moore missed practice on Thursday with a hand injury, and Reid said he will not play in Saturday’s game.

Hardman is hoping to play in his first game since being activated from injured reserve Wednesday. He’s been out since October with an abdomen injury.

Thuney reaggravated an ankle injury against Denver and did not finish the game last week. Sneed injured his hip during an interception return against Denver but returned and finished the game.