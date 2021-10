NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball while being chased by Teair Tart #93 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was a tough day for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they lost 27-3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Walking into the locker room, the score was 27-0. The Chiefs managed to stop the Titans from scoring again, and even managed to make it on the bored after Harrison Butker kicked a 42-yard field goal, but that was the only score they managed to get.

See photos below for a recap of how the game went.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Bud Dupree #48 of the Tennessee Titans forces a fumble by Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball while being chased by Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass with his left hand while being chased by Harold Landry #58 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs meets with an official in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball while being chased by Teair Tart #93 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)