Chiefs have now won six straight but everyone’s hearts and minds are on L’Jarius Sneed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense continued their dominance with 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was inactive due to the violent death of his brother over the weekend in Minden, Louisiana.

While the defense didn’t miss a beat, Sneed and his family were much of the inspiration for the sweeping of the Raiders.

“His family, they were all visiting at this time so it’s a tough deal. Our organization stepped up and got everybody back to where they needed to be to go through the grieving process and that locker room is grieving with them,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“Any time somebody lose somebody that close to them, obviously, I feel like most of us could relate to that, losing people. Just wanted to play for him today, his family,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

“I feel like we did that. I feel like we started the game with some ‘L’Jarius energy’ and so we kind of kept it going throughout the game.”

Mathieu also said he has spoken with Sneed a few times but he is also giving Sneed and his family time to grieve.

CB Mike Hughes started for Sneed in the Raider win and led the team in tackles while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble and running it for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

“He was on everybody’s mind. Before the game, we said that we were gonna play for him. We always got our brother’s back no matter what’s going on,” Hughes said.

“I think he’s dealing with a tough situation right now… We wanted to play for him today and we went out there and did that so it felt good to get that W for him.”

Sneed’s status is unknown for the Chiefs Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.