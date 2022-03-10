KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs already put the non-exclusive franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., giving them time to work out a long-term deal.
They also hope to bring back safety Tyrann Mathieu, though he will command a hefty price in free agency. But regardless of what happens with him, the Chiefs have three priorities in free agency: wide receiver, cornerback and defensive end.
Wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson have been bit players, but the Chiefs would like a high-profile threat to take the pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the passing game.
Meanwhile, Charvarius Ward has been among the best DBs in the league the past two years and probably priced himself out of Kansas City, so a replacement is in order.
The Chiefs will also likely need to cut underwhelming defensive end Frank Clark due to his exorbitant contract and, combined with the loss of Melvin Ingram in free agency, that makes finding a pass rusher a priority.
Unrestricted free agents
- FS Tyrann Mathieu
- DT Jarran Reed
- DT Derrick Nnadi
- DE Alex Okafor
- CB Charvarius Ward
- CB Mike Hughes
- RT Andrew Wylie
- RT Mike Remmers
- WR Byron Pringle
- WR Demarcus Robinson
- LG Kyle Long
- RG Austin Blythe
- FB Michael Burton
- TE Blake Bell
- SS Armani Watts
- SS Daniel Sorensen
- RB Darrel Williams
- RB Jerick McKinnon
- QB Chad Henne
- OLB Melvin Ingram
- LB Dorian O’Daniel
- LB Ben Niemann
Restricted free agents
- TE Joey Fortson
- WR Marcus Kemp
- RB Derrick Gore
- CB Chris Lammons
Available salary cap space
Approximately $9 million over