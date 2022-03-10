KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs already put the non-exclusive franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., giving them time to work out a long-term deal.

They also hope to bring back safety Tyrann Mathieu, though he will command a hefty price in free agency. But regardless of what happens with him, the Chiefs have three priorities in free agency: wide receiver, cornerback and defensive end.

Wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson have been bit players, but the Chiefs would like a high-profile threat to take the pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Charvarius Ward has been among the best DBs in the league the past two years and probably priced himself out of Kansas City, so a replacement is in order.

The Chiefs will also likely need to cut underwhelming defensive end Frank Clark due to his exorbitant contract and, combined with the loss of Melvin Ingram in free agency, that makes finding a pass rusher a priority.

Unrestricted free agents

FS Tyrann Mathieu

DT Jarran Reed

DT Derrick Nnadi

DE Alex Okafor

CB Charvarius Ward

CB Mike Hughes

RT Andrew Wylie

RT Mike Remmers

WR Byron Pringle

WR Demarcus Robinson

LG Kyle Long

RG Austin Blythe

FB Michael Burton

TE Blake Bell

SS Armani Watts

SS Daniel Sorensen

RB Darrel Williams

RB Jerick McKinnon

QB Chad Henne

OLB Melvin Ingram

LB Dorian O’Daniel

LB Ben Niemann

Restricted free agents

TE Joey Fortson

WR Marcus Kemp

RB Derrick Gore

CB Chris Lammons

Available salary cap space

Approximately $9 million over