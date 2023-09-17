KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a coming home of sorts for right tackle Jawaan Taylor on Sunday.

The Cocoa, Florida native has been in the state his whole life after going to college at Florida and being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent his first NFL season.

So when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Jaguars, Taylor was already excited to be back in his home state.

But after many accused Taylor of false starting and lining up too far in the backfield in Week 1 vs. the Detroit Lions, although he was only flagged once, the NFL reportedly sent a memo to all 32 teams and referees highlighting illegal formation violations, some from Taylor, that did not get called in Week 1.

A target was put on his back by the NFL, and in turn, Taylor was penalized five times with two false, starts, two holding calls and an illegal formation call.

According to CBS, Taylor is the most penalized player in an NFL game since 2000, when San Diego Chargers tackle Marcus McNeil had six penalties.

After the fourth penalty, which was Taylor’s second holding call in the span of three plays, Reid replaced Taylor with backup Prince Tega Wanogho.

While many thought Taylor was benched, head coach Andy Reid just gave him a few plays off since Taylor was coming back to where he once played.

“Just step back,” Reid said. “He had some big blocks, later in the game there. He did a nice job finishing.”

“You knew that some of this was gonna get called,” Mahomes said. “We’re just playing football, man.

“He’ll get closer to the line of scrimmage, than I guess everyone else so that they don’t call it. We’ll continue to work the snap count and stuff like that. He’s a great player. He’ll continue to play, and he’ll get comfortable. It’s hard when you’re kind of getting picked on a little bit to keep playing your game, but I have all the confidence in him in the world.”

Taylor wasn’t the only offensive lineman penalized, though. Left tackle Donovan Smith picked up an illegal touching call for catching a Patrick Mahomes throwaway and was also called for holding while left guard Joe Thuney was called for a false start as well.

It was a mistake-filled day for the Chiefs, who garnered 12 penalties for 94 yards (mostly on offensive players) and three turnovers (all in the first half) that killed drives.

“We’re not a big penalty team,” Reid said.

“Too many procedure penalties, turnovers. We’ll get that taken care of.”

The mistakes, along with an offense still finding themselves, made the Chiefs grind out a 17-9 win over the Jaguars to move to 1-1.

The Chiefs have a bit of a step-down when they host the 0-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday, but the schedule ramps up when they face the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos after that.