KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid put his acting skills to the test once again.

He recently appeared in a Snickers commercial held at Arrowhead Stadium.

The commercial pays homage to the iconic 1997 Snickers commercial with the Chiefs, where the letters in the endzone say ‘Chefs’ instead of Chiefs.

Reid jokingly spoke about his participation, and he seemed to enjoy remaking the ad.

“I have no acting ability, but that was as close to just being a coach as we could get. Plus, they gave me some free Snickers,” Reid said.

Reid, one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game, is known for his affinity for food.

‘Big Red’ has seen himself in a few commercials lately, as he also played a role in two State Farm ads with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It’s safe to say Reid has fully embraced his newfound acting skills, or lack thereof, according to him.