Chiefs head coach Andy Reid returns to podium following health scare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses his health scare following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid was back at the microphone during a media availability Wednesday morning, a day after he returned to work at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

“Good to see everybody. I guess I’ll start with my injury report,” Reid said.

“I’m feeling great, first of all and um, it’s good to be back and we’ll just get on with business as usual here,” Reid said.

The Chiefs said Reid was taken to the hospital after feeling ill. He did not address the media and was taken to University of Kansas Health System for more tests.

“I also respect the people who attended to me during that time. They were topnotch,” Reid said.

He was released from the hospital on Monday, but declined to talk specifics about his treatment or the reason he ended up hospitalized.

Players said they were not aware that Reid had been taken to the hospital until after Coach Dave Toub took over postgame duties.

“It’s obviously a little concerning, anytime you have to go to the hospital and do that type of stuff, but uh, [Chiefs trainer Rick] Burkholder and those guys they kept us informed. They kept the leaders on the team informed and we kept everyone informed. I mean everything looked good and he’s back and everything is totally normal now,” Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Quarterback, said.

Mahomes also didn’t seem concerned about Reid’s health after his release from the hospital.

“I know he loves this sport. He loves being able to coach us. I’ve always thought if you’re doing something that makes you happy, usually it helps you live longer. Pretty sure he loves what he does and uh I’m sure Tammy [Reid] will help him stay healthy as time goes on,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs travel to Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday to try and get back to a .500 record. Reid will also try to pick up his 100th win with the Chiefs.

Reid seems to be looking forward to returning to Philadelphia.

“There wasn’t a cheesesteak I didn’t like there,” Reid joked.