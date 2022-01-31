KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs now head into the 2022 offseason with a long list of free agents.

After falling short of their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs find themselves with $15 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

According to the NFL’s calendar, free agency will begin on March 16 at 3:00 p.m. CST.

Tyrann Mathieu – Safety

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) is seen on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Without a doubt the biggest name on Kansas City’s free agent list is All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Since joining the team in 2019, the Honey Badger has earned two Pro-Bowl selections and two All-Pro first team honors.

His 13 interceptions and 213 tackles in that span have made him a crucial piece in the team’s defensive backfield. He has also aided in the growth of young DBs like Juan Thornhill, L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward.

Discussions with Mathieu and his team began before the 2021 season with positive feedback from both sides.

An emotional Mathieu spoke about his desire to stay with the Chiefs after the AFC Championship loss.

“I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile,” Mathieu said. “I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

Orlando Brown Jr. – Left Tackle

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and head linesman Wayne Mackie during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

As part of the team’s efforts to rebuild their offensive line in the 2021 offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded two draft picks (2021 – 2nd Round; 2022 6th Round) for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown completed his fourth and final year of his rookie contract after being drafted out of Oklahoma in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

A key fixture in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ protection, the question will be how much it will cost to keep the 25-year-old left tackle on the roster.

Melvin Ingram – Outside Linebacker/Defensive End

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram (24) jogs back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

A midseason acquisition that aided in the resurgence of the Chiefs’ defensive front, Melvin Ingram is a question mark for the 2022 season.

Ingram, 32, spent 9 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency last season. He was traded to the Chiefs after week 6 and tallied one sack and 15 tackles in 9 games.

The veteran could re-sign for the potential of winning a championship, or test the market looking for another championship caliber team or a payday.

Even with last season’s extension of Chris Jones, depth along the line will be a focus this offseason as defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi and defensive end Alex Okafor are also free agents.

Byron Pringle – Wide Receiver

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Last offseason, one of the main questions about the Kansas City Chiefs offense was who would take over for wide receiver Sammy Watkins after his departure to Baltimore.

Alongside Mecole Hardman, Pringle helped fill the void and had a career year in the process.

Pringle signed his franchise tender in 2021 keeping him on the roster and earning him over $2 million.

The former Kansas State Wildcat will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career with the draw of staying with the offense he knows well, or testing the waters of the free agent market for a bigger pay day.

Darrel Williams & Jerick McKinnon – Running Backs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022, the running back room could be ready for a makeover.

Both Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are free agents and both made their case this season to be a part of the Chiefs offense moving forward.

When CEH went down with injury, Williams assumed the starting roll and did a formidable job including a career game against the Las Vegas Raiders in week 10.

McKinnon became a factor in Kansas City’s offense later in the season and was named the started for all three playoff games.

The veteran running back’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield proved to be a huge addition as the team went on to defeat the Steelers and Buffalo Bills in the postseason.

Daniel Sorensen – Safety

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen experienced a roller coaster season with many fans not pleased with the veteran defensive back’s play at certain points in the year.

Sorensen signed a one-year deal in the 2021 offseason and enjoyed a decent chunk of playing time to start the season.

As the season went on, Thornhill would eventually get the starting nod over him for the remainder of the season.

Sorensen will turn 32 in the offseason and could remain on the roster if the price is right.

