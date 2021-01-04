Chiefs’ home, away opponents set for 2021 season

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs home and away opponents for the 2021 season have been released.

The full schedule won’t officially be revealed until sometime in April, so there aren’t any dates or times yet, but it will give Chiefs fans a sense of who’s coming to Arrowhead next fall.

The lineup includes the Chiefs’ usual three home and three away games against their division opponents — the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City will also face off against six teams playing in this year’s NFL playoffs.

Home:

Broncos

Chargers

Raiders

Steelers

Browns

Bills

Cowboys

Giants

Away:

Broncos

Chargers

Raiders

Ravens

Bengals

Washington

Eagles

Titans

Multiple reports indicate the NFL plans to expand next season to 17 regular season games instead of 16 to generate new revenue after the hit from the pandemic.

Every team would still have a bye week, NFL Network reports, but the preseason would likely be shortened and Super Bowl LVI would be pushed back one week.

The formal announcement from the NFL could take a while since contracts still have to be negotiated, but if it all pans out, the Chiefs could see one more game added to their schedule in 2021.