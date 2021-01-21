Chiefs hope championship experience is on display vs Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to play in the AFC Championship game for the 3rd straight year, the mood is business-like and hopeful that all their players are healthy.

But in Buffalo, it’s anticipation for doing something for the first time in over 25 years.

“It’s one of those things where you just, try not to think about it and not try to put anything more than it needs to be,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “Not try to make it a bigger deal than what it needs to be.”

The Bills championship game experience is mostly on their coaching staff.

“Being around winning programs and being in those environments, I think all of that breeds quality experience,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott is one of many head coaches throughout the league to have worked under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the past. In a press conference on Wednesday, Reid went so far to say Sean McDermott deserves coach of the year.

Still, many Bills players are entering new territory. The Chiefs, however, gained even more confidence after finishing off the Browns after Patrick Mahomes went out of the game.

“Shows the character of this team. One guy goes down, we can all pick it back up,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, said. “Everyone just has to step it up. We knew no one wanted to go home.”

Including gutsy play calling. Reid dialed up a 4th-and-1 play for backup quarterback Chad Henne who found wide receiver Tyreek Hill to seal the victory.

“I’ve come a long way since my return specialist days,” Hill said. “I’ve always dreamed of moments like that and for me that’s like a moment come true.”

The Chiefs have taken every teams best shot this season and have overcome the obstacles of being the defending champs. Winning close games has helped boost their confidence for the playoffs and for the AFC Championship against Buffalo.

“You know you can not show up and have an off day. You know everyone’s coming for you,” offensive tackle Eric Fisher said. “Everyone wants the top dog, and I think we’ve been working our tails off to be in that spot. So we’re not letting off the gas.”