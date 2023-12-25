KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had their offensive problems on full display in their 20-14 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas.

The Chiefs began the game with their worst offensive start in a decade by gaining -18 yards in the first quarter. It’s the team’s fewest yardage in any quarter since 2011.

Kansas City’s offense had a botched handoff, a sack/fumble, a drop, a false start and an offensive offside all in the first 10 plays of the game.

The Chiefs had to call a timeout when players were lined up wrong on a fourth-down conversion in the second half.

Those issues came to a head in the second quarter.

The Chiefs got on the board in the middle of the second with a formation that saw running back Isiah Pacheco as the quarterback and Patrick Mahomes as wide receiver.

Mahomes ran toward Pacheco and the RB faked a pitch to him and scored on a 12-yard touchdown run.

On the next offensive play for the Chiefs, as they were backed up to their own 13-yard line, Pacheco was the QB again but Mahomes stood next to him.

Pacheco tried to hand the ball to Mahomes and it fell to the earth. As Mahomes tried to collect it and keep the play alive, he was tackled by Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins and Raiders DT Bilal Nichols picked the ball up and ran it in for a touchdown.

“I was supposed to take the handoff and we just didn’t have a good exchange, just like any other way,” Mahomes said after the game. “Worked on it all week, they had got some penetration with their defensive line, and we just didn’t make it happen. Those are things that you just can’t let happen, secure the handoff first and then let the rest of the play develop.”

The Raiders botched the snap on the extra point but the turnovers didn’t stop with Raiders cornerback Jack Jones picking off Mahomes for a 33-yard touchdown, his second consecutive game with a pick 6.

With a two-point conversion, the Raiders turned a 7-3 deficit into a 17-7 lead in seven seconds.

Those were most of the points the Raiders needed to beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2020.

“They played a better game than what we did today, in particular our offense, we struggled,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “That’s my responsibility to make sure I’m putting the guys in the right position to make plays and that didn’t happen the way that I wanted it to.”

The Raiders offense didn’t score a touchdown and didn’t complete a pass in the final three quarters; QB Aidan O ‘Connell finished the game with 62 passing yards.

They are the first time to win a game with 0 completions after the first quarter since 2000.

“I thought defense played a good game, just two mistakes that gave them two touchdowns there,” Mahomes said, “when you’re backed up in their redzone so you just can’t do that. Especially when defense is playing like they’re playing but I just have to be better in that sense and not make those mistakes and try to find a way to play the game and the best way to win it.”

Vegas rushed for 157 rushing yards with Zamir White gaining 145 of them.

On defense, both teams’ pass rush was extremely effective. Vegas collected four sacks and 10 QB hits while KC recorded two sacks and six QB hits.

Edge rusher Malcolm Koonce tallied three of those four sacks while primarily rushing against rookie left tackle Wanya Morris in his third start. Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby was disruptive but only recorded two QB hits and a tackle for loss.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor said Las Vegas varied their pass rush from rushing with four down linemen to blitzing/dropping linebackers and defensive backs to leaving spies to wait for Mahomes to escape the pocket and blitz him from there.

“We know them, they know us so just got to bring it every time we played them, they’re gonna give us their best and we’re gonna give them our best every time,” Taylor said.

Watson also said the Raiders’ defense switched from playing a lot of man coverage in their first meeting to playing mostly soft zone coverage in the second half of this game.

Even when Mahomes had clean pockets, receivers were not open down the field to get the ball. When receivers were open, Mahomes looked hesitant to throw to them when he was scrambling which led to him leading the team with 53 rushing yards.

He finished the game with 235 passing yards, a TD and an INT.

The Chiefs have lost four out of their last six games and have scored more than 20 points twice in that stretch, in both wins.

Depsite the constant penalties, turnovers and misuces from the offense, they are still ranked 11th in the NFL in points per game and belive all of their expectiations are right there for the taking.

“I think you see glimpses of it and you see glimpses of us moving the football, you see glimpses of us scoring in the redzone. It’s just we haven’t consistently done it enough game in and game out. It’s the end of the season,” Mahomes said.

“We’ve kind of had one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game but we have to be more consistent because when you get to the playoffs you have to string something together and so I think our focus this week is how can we be better against Cincinnati and how can we find a way to beat a good football team.”

“I’ve been on a team the one the Super Bowl (as) a wild card team,” Watson said. “You just have to get in.

“I know people around here are accustomed to all the home playoff games and the first-round bye but I don’t care if it’s easy, nothing this whole second half of the season has been easy, just give us a chance to play and let’s do our thing.”

The Chiefs host the Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. with a chance to win their eighth straight AFC West title.