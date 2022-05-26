KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return to the football field for Organized Team Activities, or OTAs.

Players reported to the team’s facilities Wednesday.

The team is allowed to run drills, but can’t wear pads or have live contact during this phase of the offseason.

The Chiefs also shared a hype video with fans Wednesday.

The video features players such as Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce, all getting ready for the upcoming season.

OTAs continue next week ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp begins June 14.

