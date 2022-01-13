Chiefs in two of the most-watched games in 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL regular season averaged 17.1 million viewers in 2021.

In the league’s 10 most-watched games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs were in two of them.

The Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys was the second most-watched game of the season with 28.7 million viewers.

The Chiefs’ Week 9 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers (without Aaron Rodgers) was the ninth most-watched game with 25 million views.

The most-watched game of the year was the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving night thriller with the Las Vegas Raiders.

