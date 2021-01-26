Chiefs injuries: Where they stand ahead of Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs put down the Bills Sunday night in a show of strength, but that victory still came at a cost to the team’s starting lineup.

Super Bowl LV is still two weeks away, so there is room for rehabilitation for some of the players out on injuries. With that in mind, here’s a look at the injuries right now and how they might affect the Chiefs’ bid for their second championship in a row.

Eric Fisher

Pro Bowler and long-time O-line weapon Eric Fisher left the game in the fourth quarter an injury that Reid later confirmed was a torn Achilles tendon. An injury like that usually takes months to heal, meaning that the left tackle will not play in Super Bowl LV.

Andy Reid confirms that Eric Fisher has a torn Achilles Tendon. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 25, 2021

Mitchell Schwartz

Another starting offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz remained out during the game against the Bills on a back injury. With Fisher now out, Mahomes’ protection will rely more heavily on players down the depth chart.

When asked about Schwartz returning for the championship, Reid said: “I can’t tell you that I’m very optimistic on that.”

Reid on Mitchell Schwartz returning: “I can’t tell you that I’m very optimistic on that.” — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 25, 2021

Sammy Watkins

Watkins hasn’t played since week 16, when the Chiefs faced the Atlanta Falcons. During that game, he injured his calf. However, he is expected to make a return for the big game in February, according to a report by ESPN.

Watkins participated in practice last week. He was listed as questionable ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, but he did not play.

This season, he has 37 catches on 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

“Playoff Sammy” was a valuable piece of the Chiefs offense during the team’s run to the Super Bowl a year ago.

Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell is also expected to make a return in two weeks, the same ESPN report stated. He missed Sunday’s conference championship game as he dealt with a knee injury.

Bell rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine regular season games.

L’Jarius Sneed

The cornerback left the game in the third quarter after his head hit the turf. He is in concussion protocol as well, and he was downgraded to out, so he is not practicing now. That leaves a big question mark ahead of the Super Bowl.

Sneed had four solo tackles, including one for a loss and one on the quarterback, before leaving the game partway through. The cornerback also nabbed three interceptions this year.

L’Jarius Sneed is in concussion protocol and has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/eOaubG0Pgl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

Willie Gay Jr.

Rookie linebacker, Willie Gay Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain during the Chiefs week 17 loss to the LA Chargers. According to reports, it can take weeks for someone to recover from a high ankle sprain.

This time

Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, a source tells me. He's looking at a 2-4 week recovery. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 4, 2021