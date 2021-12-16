Chiefs injuries/inactives: No Chris Jones, Willie Gay; Charvarius Ward will play

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several key Kansas City Chiefs players will not be on the field vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon are all in COVID protocol and will not play.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not play as he has not played or practiced since the death of his brother last week.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward and guard Andrew Wylie were listed as questionable but are active Thursday night.

The Chiefs called up several players from the practice squad to sub in for these roster spots.

Catch the game on FOX4 at 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Chiefs Transactions

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first