Chiefs injuries/inactives: No Chris Jones, Willie Gay; Charvarius Ward will play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several key Kansas City Chiefs players will not be on the field vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon are all in COVID protocol and will not play.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not play as he has not played or practiced since the death of his brother last week.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward and guard Andrew Wylie were listed as questionable but are active Thursday night.

The Chiefs called up several players from the practice squad to sub in for these roster spots.

