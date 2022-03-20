KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After signing former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday, the Chiefs introduced him at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Andy Reid and Brett Veach both shared their excitement about their new offensive weapon.

“He’s a dynamic athlete and a proven playmaker in this league. He’ll be an added threat to our offense, and I know our guys are excited to have him here,” Veach said.

“My hats off to Brett Veach and his staff for working to get JuJu on board with us. He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it,” Reid said.

Smith-Schuster explained why he chose Kansas City this time around.

“I just saw this opportunity fit for me in the sense of coming here and playing for Andy (Reid), the OC (Eric Bieniemy) and Joe (Bleymaier) and everyone else,” Smith-Schuster said.

I see this as an opportunity where I can prove my skills and see what I can do.”

Obviously, having Patrick Mahomes at quarterback also played a huge role in Smith-Schuster’s decision.

“It was a big part of the process. You go into free agency, and you find out who’s going to be throwing you the ball next year. It came down to Pat and I’m excited. I’m happy with my decision.”

Another trending topic of discussion for Smith-Schuster has been his TikTok dances and if it has had any effect on him or his team.

“As far as the whole TikTok thing, dancing, I think you go back and look at those TikToks, those dance things, you look at you’re winning as a team. From my concern with the Steelers, it wasn’t a distraction for anyone on the team or in the locker room,” Smith Schuster said.

“Do I see myself doing that here? Honestly, I’m just here to work and just play ball man. I’m here to work. We have a great team, we have some great guys, and this is why I came, to be a part of that. I came here to win,” he continued.

Smith-Schuster also stated his shoulder was doing well after dislocating it last season and that he will participate in OTAs.

The former Pro-Bowler should be a huge boost for a Chiefs team that was in search of a #2 receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Also, with the improvement of Mecole Hardman near the end of the season, the Chiefs’ offense looks primed to get back to their old ways.

