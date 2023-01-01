KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to break milestones in the 2022 season.

With a touchdown reception late in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon became the first running back since 1970 to record a touchdown reception in five consecutive games.

McKinnon’s eight receiving TDs in 2022 set a new franchise record for most TD receptions by a RB in a single season.

His streak started in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals where he caught a receiving touchdown. He caught two touchdowns the next week against the Broncos in Denver.

He also broke the milestone against the Broncos on a six yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter.

The 30-year-old back has been a revelation for the Chiefs this season and continues to prove his value to the offense.