ST. JOSEPH’S, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson’s training camp was interrupted on Saturday.

After practice, Chiefs staff reported that Fortson left practice early with a quad injury.

About to find out more about Jody Fortson soon ..was carted up the hill during practice. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 30, 2022

Fortson returned to training camp after an Achilles injury ended his year last season. He caught two touchdowns in the first six games of the year and was looking to blossom in his third year in the league.

The fourth-year tight end has performed well during camp and has been rotating in with the starters as the Chiefs look to remake their receiving corp after the departure of superstar Tyreek Hill.

Chiefs training staff will evaluate him and give an update when the team returns to practice on Monday.