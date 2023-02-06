PHOENIX, Ariz. — The everlasting Kansas City barbecue debate gets a new list from a Kansas City Chiefs player.

During the opening night for Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his top five barbecue spots in Kansa City.

Jack Stack

Q39

Joe’s

Arthur Bryant’s

Gates

Smith-Schuster has spent one season in KC so some natives may have some quarrels with his opinion.

The WR1 also made more food opinions by saying the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in the city of Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old is on a one-year contract and he has stated before that he would like to stay with the Chiefs long-term.

This season, he has stepped in well for this offense by recording 933 yards and three touchdowns.