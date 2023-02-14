OLATHE, Kan. — Fresh from a Super Bowl win, a key Kansas City Chiefs player was serving up lunch for fans.

Some fans waited for hours to be served up. The line at Raising Cane’s in Olathe wrapped around the building. Chiefs fans and chicken lovers waiting to meet wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

“I’m ready to start working,” Smith-Schuster said. “Let’s get it.”

Smith-Schuster is taking a break from scoring touchdowns and serving up food at Raising Cane’s just two days after the Super bowl. Telling fans this Super Bowl champ has plans to run it back.

“I want to run it back in Kansas City, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “I want to run it back with the boy. Bring the band back together.”

But first it’s time to fuel up, extra sauce on this sandwich. He says Raising Canes was his first love, fitting on Valentine’s day.

Hundreds of fans felt the love when Juju’s head popped out the Drive-thru window.

He gave out food, signed autographs for fans of all ages, and took orders inside.

Kiptyn Cohron couldn’t believe he got to meet his favorite player and got his helmet signed by a World Champion.

“It was just amazing,” Cohron said. “As soon as I saw him, I just got super excited.”

“I hope that every kid that, whatever their dreams are, whatever their passion is, just follow their dreams and I promise you, they do come true,” Smith-Schuster said.

Cohron and his mom got to Canes four hours before meeting Juju. Some waited closer to six hours.

Brian Cleary said it’ll be worth every minute if he gets to meet the world champ.

He and his wife went to the Super Bowl in Arizona and saw Smith-Schuster in action. He said it’s great to see him back in Kansas City including the entire KC metro in the Super Bowl win.

“I think it’s awesome they’re out in the community, giving back to the fans,” Cleary said.

Now with full hearts and full bellies these fans and Smith-Schuster only have one thing on their minds, the parade on Wednesday.