KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost their star wide receiver to a brutal hit on Sunday.

In the second quarter, JuJu Smith-Schuster took a big hit from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and lay on the ground with hands in front of his face.

He was helped off the field by trainers and taken straight to the locker room. Cisco was not flagged on the play.

The reaction was similar to how Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked when was injured in a September game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith-Schuster was in concussion protocol and later ruled out of the game.