KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.

When Smith-Schuster arrived at Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs faced the Seattle Seahawks, he donned a Grinch costume from the story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and danced to the locker room.

After the game, he made it clear that the holiday flick is one of his favorite Christmas movies.

“I’m gonna say ‘The Grinch’ and I’m gonna say ‘Polar Express’,” he said postgame.

Smith-Schuster finished the game with 27 yards on three catches. The Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 win to keep pace with Buffalo in the race for the AFC’s top playoff seed.

He credited the defense for playing well when the offense stalled in the second half.

“Our defense stepped up. Having the turnover game and making them go three and out. Shoutout to the team for doing their best.”