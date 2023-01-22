KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offense runs like a well-oiled machine even without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Round, Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped in for Mahomes who suffered a high ankle sprain and led the team on a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

Mahomes later returned in the third quarter. Henne finished 5 for 7 with 23 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said any quarterback on the roster could have done what Henne did.

“They’ll get the job done,” Smith-Schuster said. The 26-year-old receiver mentioned third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and practice squad rookie quarterback Chris Oladokun could have done the same as well.

#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said any quarterback on the Chiefs' roster could've gotten the job done bc this offense is good. pic.twitter.com/5EOzS38ccy — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 22, 2023

“It just goes to show that these guys are meant for this offense.”

Smith-Schuster and other players mentioned how 37-year-old Henne prepares every week like his number could be called so there is no surprise he performed so well under the circumstances.

“Yeah, we always say “Henne-thing is possible” when Henne is in there. But like you said, he’s just a savvy vet, he’s in there having fun, laughing. It’s crazy because I’m like, ‘Wow, Chad’s coming in’ and I haven’t really worked with him too much, but the chemistry is there with all the guys and he knows this offense better than anyone on this team.”

“You’re always prepared and I think with this offense, obviously with all our weapons that we have, and staying prepared each and every moment, I think you just stay ready,” Henne said after the game. “And when your number’s called, you just go in there and do what you did in practice and the meeting rooms and you just take it to the game.”

Henne was even making jokes in the huddle once he came into the game to relax the offense.

“I think it was just being confident. I think looking the guys in the eye, exemplifying some of the words in the offense that we do and just really just getting their attention and knowing that you believe in them as well as them believing in me.”

“So, I just think giving them confidence that I know what I’m doing and it’s just not a one-man show. There’s a lot of great guys on our offense that really stepped up and helped my job a lot tonight.”