KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in Arizona for football’s biggest game, and Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to help thank fans for their support this season.

Smith-Schuster and his nonprofit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an online fundraiser that will send one lucky fan and their guest to Phoenix with two lower-level tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Proceeds of the campaign will support the charitable efforts of the JuJu Foundation.

The foundation focuses on youth initiatives to help build better and brighter futures. It also serves the community through hunger relief initiatives, cancer awareness initiatives and partnerships with local organizations.

For a $10 donation, Chiefs fans can enter to win the Big Game getaway that includes two lower-level tickets, an airfare allowance, and two nights hotel accommodations. One runner-up winner will receive an autographed JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey.

Donors can enter here until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The winner will be contacted following the campaign closing and announced publicly on the foundation’s official social media accounts.

The 26-year-old is on a one-year contract and he has stated before that he would like to stay with the Chiefs long-term.

This season, he has stepped in well for this offense by recording 933 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs look to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX4.