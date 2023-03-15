KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have a new no. 1 wide receiver this upcoming season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has agreed to sign a deal with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly a three-year, $33 million deal with $22.5 million earned over the first two years of the deal.

Smith-Schuster confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!”

The personable receiver used his one year in Kansas City to help lead the team to a Super Bowl victory while racking up 78 catches, 933 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster thanked Chiefs fans, saying this season was unforgettable.

“Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life,” he tweeted. “I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me.

The 26-year-old spent the first five years of his pro career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith-Schuster’s departure aids the reports of Kadarius Toney being the new no. 1 receiver for the Chiefs in 2023.

While that may be true, tight end Travis Kelce will likely carry the bulk of the passes on offense.

Smith-Schuster’s signing is the only Chiefs free agency news on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Saunders just recorded his best season in the NFL, recording 3.5 sacks, including sacking Jalen Hurts in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII.