GLENDALE, Ariz. — It was a great debut for Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

The veteran safety recorded four tackles in secondary as a starter and his kicking skills were put to the test in live action when kicker Harrison Butker left the game early with a swollen left ankle.

Reid impressed football fans around the world by making one extra point, missing one extra point and handling kickoff duties for the rest of the game.

“I already know where this is going,” Reid said at the beginning of his post-game press conference.

“I really had a ton of fun out there. It really threw me back to my high school days just getting out there and go have fun.”

The 25-year-old said he didn’t get much warning before going in to kick.

“They let me know Butker hurt his ankle and that I was up, and I was like ‘Ok, let’s ride.’ I knew I was ready for it. Never short on confidence, so I had a lot of fun with it.”

Reid also was impressed by Butker limping into the game and making a 54-yard field goal before the end of the first half.

“How about Harrison taking one step and kicking a 50+ yard field goal? That was absolutely unbelievable.”

“I would’ve made it too.”

As fun as watching Reid kick is, Chiefs fans will probably be hoping Butker can heal in time to kick on Thursday when the Chiefs have their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.