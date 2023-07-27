KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A social media search ends in success. Chiefs Safety Justin Reid finds the 11-year-old fan who drew him personalized pictures at training camp. A teammate passed along the gifts – and Reid wanted to send a proper thank you.

The surprise of a lifetime for 11-year-old Cade Nichols, a dedicated Chiefs fan.

“Do you have a favorite player?” FOX4 Reporter Regan asked Cade on Facetime.

“Defense, we’ve got Justin Reid,” Cade answered.

Then, Justin Reid appeared on Cade’s phone.

“Justin?!” Cade said.

“Cade, what’s going on man? What’s up, Buddy,” Reid said. “Love the hat and shirt you’ve got on, man. It reminds me of us walking off the field in Phoenix just a couple months earlier. .”

Cade and his family made the drive from Nebraska to St. Joseph, Mo. for this year’s Chiefs training camp.

He wanted to give the drawings to Chiefs Safety Justin Reid — his favorite player.

“Please make sure they get to Justin Reid,” Cade said to Defensive Tackle Matt Dickerson.

Dickerson made it happen.

Reid threw a ‘Hail Mary’ and tweeted that he was looking for the 11-year-old artist. Reid wanted to thank Cade and give him a gift.

“All of a sudden here it was on his twitter, and I went Cade, you’re never going to believe this,” mom Janice Nichols said.

Nichols helped complete the pass as a complete surprise to Cade.

“Well, buddy I just want to tell you appreciate the artwork that you made for me so much,” Reid said, “and I wanted to give something back to you.”

“I was just like, that’s the guy I drew, and he is my idol and I’m talking to him on Facetime,” Cade said. “So, my little brain is just blown up right now.”

Reid and the Chiefs also shipped Cade a package – ready to open.

“Game worn cleats! Super bowl LVII Champion,” Cade said.

The cleats have Reid’s signature on the side and a special note to Cade.

“I wanted to do something special for you because it was special what you did for me,” Reid said. “I love the artwork that you’re doing, for me and all of the other players.

you’ve really got some talent there. Keep up the hard work.”

“Thank you so much,” Cade said.

“Absolutely, King,” Reid said.

“It just means the world to me as a parent,” Nichols said, “and I can’t say enough about the organization and those players and justin personally about caring enough to make my son’s dreams come true.”

Cade has also drawn Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but Reid holds a special place in Cade’s heart after they met at his first Chiefs game last year.

“I started practicing safety ever since I met you,” Cade said.

“You did? I tell you what, you’re playing on the right side of the ball because I always say I’d rather hit than be hit. It’s so much more fun and free playing on defense. Remember, defense will win championships. Offense will sell tickets and t’s fun to watch,” Reid said. “It takes a lot of hard work, it takes dedication. You already have those skills. So, just stay on that, man.”

“He said I’ve got to listen to that mom, I’ve got to go back and listen to everything he said to me,” Nichols said. “[Reid] was just very genuine and caring.”

Reid encourages Cade to keep up the hard work and dedication with the pencil and on the football field.

Hey let’s get one of these, because I know you know how to finish it,” Reid said. “How bout those — Chiefs!”

Reid said he has the drawings hanging up in his locker at training camp in St. Jo. He said it’s good motivation and loves that Cade made him look like a warrior.