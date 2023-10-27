KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes will be getting one of his top receiving targets back on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Wide receiver Justin Watson is expected to make his return this week, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Linebacker Nick Bolton has also been ruled out after having surgery on his dislocated left wrist this week. Kicker Harrison Butker is also expected to play after missing practice with an illness on Thursday.

Watson missed the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday after suffering an elbow contusion in Week 6 against the Broncos. He returned to practice on Wednesday and wore a brace over his elbow.

He is currently the third leading receiver on the team behind tight end Travis Kelce and rookie Rashee Rice with 219 receiving yards on the season.

Watson will join an offense that seems to be finding its groove after an impressive outing against the Chargers.

Reid also said wide receiver Richie James is close to returning. He was placed on injured reserve after an MCL injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The Chiefs will look to move to 7-1 with a win on the road when they face Broncos at 3:25 p.m.