KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to get two key offensive pieces back against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon will both be back in the lineup, according to head coach Andy Reid.

McKinnon missed last week’s game against Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury and Toney was out due to a hip injury.

Both will be huge additions to an offense that may have found some momentum after one of their best performances of the season against the Raiders last week.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, who returned to practice this week, will not play on Sunday.

He has missed the last four games after dislocating his wrist in Week 7 against the LA Chargers, but his return looks imminent.

Bolton’s return will make a Chiefs defense who’s third in scoring defense that much more dangerous.

The Chiefs kickoff against the Packers at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in Green Bay.