KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Already dealing with the physical challenge of playing two games in five days, the Kansas City Chiefs are waiting to see if they’ll have the services of some top players when Denver visits Arrowhead on Thursday night.

The Chiefs listed tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end George Karlaftis and punter Tommy Townsend questionable for the rivalry matchup against the Broncos.

Kelce was limited in practice both Tuesday and Wednesday after missing Monday’s practice with an ankle injury he suffered in the first half of a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The star tight end returned to score the game-winning touchdown, but that right ankle is receiving plenty of attention and treatment with the short turnaround.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce moving pretty good today.



Ankle Watch 2.0.

Coach Andy Reid said he’s feeling better and has kept him aware of his progress.

“I’m going to just see how he moves around (and) how he feels. He’s always been honest with me on things like that, so we’ll just see how he does. But he’s doing okay out there today so we’ll see how it goes,” Reid said.

Karlaftis has been limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury. Townsend appeared on the injury report for the first time Wednesday after hurting his left knee.

In some positive news for the Chiefs, linebacker Nick Bolton is set to return and play for the first time since week 2 against Jacksonville after he suffered an ankle injury.

Mike Danna, Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Drue Tranquill and Kadarius Toney are all listed on the report as attending to various injuries, but all have been full participants at practice this week.

On the other side, there will be no champion’s homecoming for pass rusher Frank Clark, whom Denver ruled out with an illness.