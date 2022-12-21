KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ pass rush is a big topic of discussion on Twitter.

Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders recently took to the social media platform to voice his opinions and point out the team is ranked fourth in the league in team sacks.

“Please explain to me the whole ‘chiefs have no pass rush’ narrative? Please. It’s very confusing to me and my jock football brain so pardon me. But 4/32 seems decent.. right,” Saunders said on Wednesday.

Saunders missed practice Wednesday with an illness.

“16th in terms of rushing yards/game.. 3 solid weeks to finish out the year and that could be top 10 as well.. I hate group thinkers,” Saunders continued.

He also made it clear that his comments weren’t directed toward all Chiefs fans.

“It’s the fact that no matter what, a large % of y’all will NEVER BE SATISFIED,” he wrote.

The fourth-year St. Louis native also might have alluded to not returning to Kansas City after this season.

“I’ll be out ya hair soon don’t even trip. Luv ya guys,” Saunders said.

Saunders is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The 6-foot, 325-pound lineman ended his rant with a reference to NBA player LeBron James about professional athletes voicing their thoughts on Twitter.

“Naw but fr (for real) what’s y’all beef with athletes being on Twitter?” Saunders said. “Lol I’m starting to see why LeBron was going so hard with the whole shut up and dribble thing. I put my dickie pants on one leg at a time just like y’all. I’m a normal guy. I just wanna enjoy the app like you guys.”

The Western Illinois alum has 2.5 sacks and 43 tackles this season.

