ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is debuting his new clothing line at training camp.

Butker is now co-owner of NOVUS Clothing and launched “The Stadium Collection” of Chiefs gear for fans.

In becoming an owner of this brand, I knew my first goal was to get it in the hands of Chiefs fans so that they too could fall in love with NOVUS. I am thrilled to now be able to present to you gear that not only represents Kansas City pride, but is a little piece of me. Harrison Butker

The collection includes tops and bottoms for men and women in Chiefs colors.

Chiefs rookies Skyy Moore, George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie modeled for the brand in Butker’s social media announcement.

The collection will be sold exclusively at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, and at Arrowhead Stadium when the season starts.