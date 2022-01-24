Chiefs Kingdom already bringing Grim Reaper, 13 seconds to new merch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A little 13-second trip down the field to set up a game-tying field goal is all the rage in Chiefs Kingdom, and it’s all the rage in Chiefs “swag,” too. Merchandise is already popping up to commemorate the moment.

New t-shirts already read, “When it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” That’s what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he told quarterback Patrick Mahomes with only 13 seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes and Co. marched down the field to force overtime. Then won the game, keeping the team’s Super Bowl dreams alive.

“Thirteen seconds doesn’t feel like a long enough time to win a game, but I guess we’re the best,” Chiefs fan Annie Stark said Monday.

“It’s just so quick to snowball. Andy said something so remarkable and great,” said Georgie Bee, manager or Kansas City RAYGUN, the shop selling the creative shirts.

Another new shirt reads, “Kansas City can make 13 seconds feel like too much time.” You can order online from RAYGUN now or pick one up Wednesday.

“We’re very excited for it, very excited for the team and hopefully (they) will trailblaze to the Super Bowl again,” Bee said.

They make a different kind of Mahomes magic at Spicin’ Foods in Kansas City, Kansas. The company says it’s the official sauce of the Chiefs. You can find their sauces at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper and specialty stores like Make in KC.

Long before Reid dubbed Mahomes as the Grim Reaper, Spicin’ Foods had a sauce called the Kansas City Reaper on its shelves, featuring a picture of Mahomes.

“None of us could believe that, that actually came out of Andy’s mouth,” Mike Armstrong with Spicin’ Foods said, “but it is one of the greatest lines.”

The “Pain is Good” brand also highlights Tyreek Hill with a ghost pepper sauce and Tyrann Mathieu with a Habanero.

“The defense, they’re pretty hot. They light some people up,” Armstrong said.

A fan favorite sauce is the 142.2 — the same number of decibels Arrowhead had to set a record for loudest stadium in the world.

“We made a hot sauce specifically with that level of decibel with heat in it,” Armstrong said.

You can bet fans will bring the heat against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.