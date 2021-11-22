Chiefs Kingdom celebrates after Kansas City wins fourth game in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom was excited Sunday night after a win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tens of thousands of fans watched the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, while others tuned in from local bars in the Kansas City area.

Fans said the team played and it was something they were banking on.

“It was a great win,” Chiefs fan Joseph Valdivia said. “It was a good battle. We needed this.”

Chiefs fans said the team has their swagger back after a win against the Cowboys.



“I feel like we had really good defense and our offense was amazing and the interceptions were amazing,” Chiefs fan Steven James said. “I just feel like we were very in control of the game.”



“The team is starting to come together more than better than ever than they have and they’re starting to do good,” Valdivia said. “They’re starting to play solid football and its starting to come together for us.”

It’s a four-game winning streak after a rocky start at the beginning of the season. Fans said the win gave them some reassurance in the team.

Meanwhile some Cowboys fans in the crowd were disappointed.

“I’m upset that the Cowboys lost to the Chiefs,” Cowboys fan Drake Stevens said. “I thought we were going to have a back-to-back dub.”

Moving forward, fans said they hope the team keeps us the momentum and plays together as a team.

“We still got a few more games before you know we can really put it in the bag, but it’s on its way in the works,” Valdivia said.