Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) is joined by teammates defensive end Frank Clark (55) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) as time runs out in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans who can’t get their hands on one of the more than 70,000 tickets to Sunday’s AFC Divisional Game now have a new place to watch.

The Chiefs plan to take over Country Road Ice House in the Power & Light District this weekend during the following times:

Friday – 4-6 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday – During the Chiefs vs. Bills game

Fans will be treated to a custom menu, including a Chiefs frozen drink, and souvenir glasses while being entertained by Chiefs alumni, cheerleaders and members of the Chiefs rumble drumline.

Fans will also be able to try the Chiefs’ “DeciBooth” for bragging rights and to see just how loud they can get while cheering the Chiefs to victory. The DeciBooth is a custom pop-up made just for the postseason. Fans step inside the booth and a decibel reader will measure an individuals ‘level of loud’ while a camera captures video. Fans can then share the video.

You can check out the DeciBooth at Country Road Ice House Jan. 21-22 and at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Game Sunday evening. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.