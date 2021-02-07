Chiefs Kingdom tweets on heart-breaking Super Bowl loss against Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the outcome Chiefs Kingdom was hoping for Sunday night. Many took to Twitter following the game to talk about the disappointing end to the “Run it Back” season for the Kansas City Chiefs but also grateful for a season that led the team back to the Super Bowl.
Whether pushing around the makeshift Kansas City offensive line or blitzing what had been the best QB against the blitz all season, the defense of Tampa Bay coordinator Todd Bowles made life miserable for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night. He was 26 of 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions in a 31-9 blowout that denied the Chiefs back-to-back titles.
It was the first time Mahomes, who led them to their first championship in five decades last season, lost a game he started by more than one possession since Nov. 19, 2016, when Texas Tech fell 66-10 to Iowa State.
Players, city officials and celebrities in Chiefs Kingdom tweeted about the loss Sunday night.
One of them is probably Mahomes’ biggest. His fiancé Brittany Matthews tweeted “Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!” Now let’s have a baby.”
Actor Eric Stonestreet tweeted “As a Chiefs fan I can still say, not getting a Super Bowl for a whole lot of years is way worse than losing a Super Bowl the year after winning a Super Bowl. I love my team. I love my coach. The future is bright and Mahomes is still our qb1.”
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted “This hurts for a lot of reasons, but partially because we tried this with Joe Montana 28 years ago. Didn’t work out like this. Congrats Tompa Bay.”