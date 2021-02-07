Chiefs Kingdom tweets on heart-breaking Super Bowl loss against Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the outcome Chiefs Kingdom was hoping for Sunday night. Many took to Twitter following the game to talk about the disappointing end to the “Run it Back” season for the Kansas City Chiefs but also grateful for a season that led the team back to the Super Bowl.

Whether pushing around the makeshift Kansas City offensive line or blitzing what had been the best QB against the blitz all season, the defense of Tampa Bay coordinator Todd Bowles made life miserable for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night. He was 26 of 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions in a 31-9 blowout that denied the Chiefs back-to-back titles.

It was the first time Mahomes, who led them to their first championship in five decades last season, lost a game he started by more than one possession since Nov. 19, 2016, when Texas Tech fell 66-10 to Iowa State.

Players, city officials and celebrities in Chiefs Kingdom tweeted about the loss Sunday night.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

Blessings to my brothers! KC I appreciate you all for the overwhelming support. Thank you God. We will be back

I promise you 🤘🏾🤙🏾 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 8, 2021

One of them is probably Mahomes’ biggest. His fiancé Brittany Matthews tweeted “Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!” Now let’s have a baby.”

Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️

Now let’s have a baby🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Actor Eric Stonestreet tweeted “As a Chiefs fan I can still say, not getting a Super Bowl for a whole lot of years is way worse than losing a Super Bowl the year after winning a Super Bowl. I love my team. I love my coach. The future is bright and Mahomes is still our qb1.”

As a @Chiefs fan I can still say, not getting to a super bowl for a whole lot of years is way worse than losing a super bowl the year after winning a super bowl. I love my team. I love my coach. The future is bright, and @PatrickMahomes is still our qb1. Congrats @Buccaneers — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) February 8, 2021

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted “This hurts for a lot of reasons, but partially because we tried this with Joe Montana 28 years ago. Didn’t work out like this. Congrats Tompa Bay.”

This hurts for a lot of reasons, but partially because we tried this with Joe Montana 28 years ago. Didn’t work out like this. Congrats, Tompa Bay.



Be safe on the roads, KC. See you tomorrow morning. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 8, 2021

I’m sad. But congrats to the Bucs who played a great game tonight. And I’m a grateful fan for the excitement that the @Chiefs have given #ChiefsKingdom all year. See ya next year! (We’ll be back😎) — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 8, 2021

Well this isn’t much fun — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 8, 2021

Sad night for the Kingdom, but I still love my @Chiefs and as a person of honor look forward to making good on my bet with @TampaFireRescue Respect to Chief Barbara Tripp and your department! @KCMOFireDept @KCMO How about those CHIIEEFFS!? — Fire Chief Donna Lake (@KCMOFireChief) February 8, 2021

We're still proud of you, @Chiefs and how far you've come. Til next season, KC!

P.S. If this game drove you to drink, please get a sober driver home and stay away from firearms. (That's good advice any time you've imbibed, not just when we lose the Super Bowl.) pic.twitter.com/EBdi98Qjpi — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 8, 2021

Well, it wasn’t the outcome Chiefs fans or Judge Judy wanted, but they had a great season and will hopefully get back to the big game next year. Now let’s focus on everyone getting home safely. Remember, snow is coming Monday so plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/n0czOjBePk — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 8, 2021