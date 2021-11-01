Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif active for first time since Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active and could see the field Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

If LDT plays against the New York Giants for Monday Night Football, it would be the first time since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February 2020. It’s not clear yet how much playing time Duvernay-Tardif will get.

The Canadian doctor and professional football player opted out of the 2020 NFL season to use his medical degree on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. He went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to working at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.

“I don’t regret my decision. I was in the right place in the right moment and was able to put my medical degree to use,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

Last summer he was named the 2021 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year at the ESPYS.

Then during training camp, Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his hand, keeping him out for weeks. Thankfully, he didn’t need surgery.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs listed linebacker Anthony Hitchens, offensive lineman Austin Blythe, offensive tackle Mike Remmers, defensive tackel Khalen Saunders, cornerback DeAndre Baker and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho as inactive for Monday night’s game.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.