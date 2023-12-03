GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Kansas City Chiefs are without another linebacker with Drue Tranquill knocked out of Sunday night’s game with a concussion.

The middle linebacker only notched seven plays against the Green Bay Packers before he took a knee to the head from Packers running back AJ Dillon.

Special teamer Jack Cochrane filled in for Tranquill.

The Chiefs’ linebacker core has already been altered by the absence of injured starter Nick Bolton.

Fourth-year player Willie Gay is the most experienced LB on the field with second-year starter Leo Chenal next to him on most downs.

Tranquill leads the team with 71 tackles this season.

He is one of several Chiefs to leave the first half with injuries.

Safety Justin Reid, defensive end Charles Omenihu and left tackle Donovan Smith also left the game with injuries but have since returned.

Smith left the game in the first half with a neck/shoulder injury and was ruled questionable. Head coach Andy Reid said Smith sustained a stinger in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Safety Bryan Cook was also carted off the field in the third quarter with a left ankle injury and was ruled out.