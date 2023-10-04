KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may have some key defensive players back in the rotation.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback Jaylen Watson returned to practice Wednesday after both missed the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the New York Jets.

Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

It was Bolton’s second-straight missed game as he sat out with an ankle sprain. Watson was out with a shoulder injury.

Drue Tranquill took over Bolton’s middle linebacker position and has fit in well with the Chiefs in his first year. The veteran leads the team in solo tackles (15) and is tied for the team lead in combined tackles (22) with CB Trent McDuffie.

Joshua Williams has been the third corner on the roster for the Chiefs, and Watson had been swapping with Williams throughout the first three games.

The Chiefs defense is back at full strength for the time being as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday.